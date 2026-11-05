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Ocala man claims ‘demonic voice’ told him to molest child
By Staff Report,7 days ago
A 19-year-old Ocala man with an alleged pornography addiction was arrested after deputies say he molested a child inside a local residence. On Tuesday, October 27, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after receiving reports of an incident that allegedly occurred two days earlier. The young victim had told their parents and a babysitter that they had been molested by a man, identified as Christopher Yadhielle Silva Fernandez, according to the arrest report.