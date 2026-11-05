undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Missing 10-year-old from Pennsylvania found dead in New Jersey; Foster mother charged
By JESSICA A. BOTELHO,7 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (TNND) — A missing 10-year-old year girl from Pennsylvania was found dead in New Jersey, and her foster parent was arrested in connection to her death, according to authorities. The body of Malayshia Alford was discovered in a car in Lindenwold, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced during...
13