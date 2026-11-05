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Free Lunch For Kids and Taxes on Billionaires: How the Ballot Measures Fared
By Olivier Knox,5 days ago
About a month ago, Decision Points flagged some interesting initiatives that voters across the country would encounter on their ballots. They covered issues from providing school meals to restricting traffic cameras to requiring the playing of the national anthem in schools. In other words, the proposals affect many different aspects...