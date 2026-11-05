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Letter to the Citizens of East Ridge
By Contributed Article,7 days ago
Tuesday, the voters of East Ridge made their decision. Although the outcome isn’t what I had hoped for, I respect the democratic process and congratulate the winner. I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported me, encouraged me, stood beside me, volunteered, shared a kind word, displayed a sign, or took the time to cast a vote in my name. Your support has meant more to me than I can put into words.