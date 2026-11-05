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250 City Art Poster Project
6 days ago
Local Imperial Beach Artist Penelope Quinn, in collaboration with IB Arts, will represent the city with the poster she has created for the Freedom 250 City Art Poster Project. To celebrate our country’s 250th anniversary of signing the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, launched the Freedom 250 City Art Poster Project.