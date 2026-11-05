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California Safe Schools Celebrates 28 Years of Advocacy, Honoring Environmental Champions and Youth Leaders
By California Safe Schools,7 days ago
- California Secretary for Environmental Protection Yana Garcia received California Safe Schools’ 2026 Champion for Change Award - LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California Safe Schools (CSS) celebrated 28 years of advocacy and environmental leadership on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, with its annual “Your Life Is Now” Environmental Enforcement and Environmental Health Forum at The California Endowment’s Center for Healthy Communities in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.