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The Mayor’s Scary Musings
By a letter from Barry Johnson,6 days ago
Halloween is over, but Mayor McKay’s recent media musings about what the City should be talking about still frighten me. Getting the Pier Back From Port: Speaks to a fundamental misunderstanding of city finances & the key role of the Port Services Contract. The Port arrangement, by special legislation, helped save the City from bankruptcy. Getting the pier back would be costly. Scare Level: Terrifying.