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Sauteed Mushrooms with Garlic Butter
6 days ago
Mushrooms, butter, garlic, salt and pepper. That’s it. Sauteed mushrooms with garlic butter aren’t complicated, but there are a couple of tricks to cooking them right, and once you have them down you’ll make these every time there’s a pack of mushrooms in the fridge. I could honestly eat them straight out of the pan with a fork. They’re also the easiest way to make a steak dinner at home taste like a steakhouse dinner.