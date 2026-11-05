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Brookdale and TCNJ Offer Affordable Pathway to Bachelor’s Degree Through Residential Partnership
6 days ago
Upcoming information sessions introduce students and families to a unique opportunity to live at TCNJ, learn with Brookdale and save on college tuition. For students who dream of attending The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), there is another way to make that dream a reality. Whether they were not initially accepted to TCNJ or are looking for a more affordable route to a four-year degree, a unique partnership with Brookdale Community College offers an exciting opportunity to begin their college journey on TCNJ’s campus.