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To the Batpod!: Batman’s motorbike could fetch 1.2 million at movie memorabilia auction
7 days ago
Batman’s motorbike, known as the Batpod, is going under the hammer as part of a movie memorabilia auction, with an estimate of up to £900,000 ($1.2 million). The vehicle was used in Christopher Nolan movies “The Dark Knight” (2008) and “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012), both of which starred Christian Bale as Batman, and is being sold by auction house Propstore Auction.