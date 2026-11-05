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Hillsborough Sheriff updates on deadly Citibank shooting
7 days ago
Newly released bodycam video shows the moments a rifle-wielding gunman plowed through a security fence at a Tampa Citibank campus, fatally shot a woman eating lunch outside, and breached the building before being confronted by an armed security officer as investigators work to determine a motive. Sheriff Chad Chronister held a news conference, detailing the latest in the tragedy.