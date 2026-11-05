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North Fair Oaks Library Welcomes Diwali Traditions to Redwood City
By Soraya Roll,7 days ago
In honor of Diwali, community members went to the North Fair Oaks Library to paint their own diyas on Sunday afternoon. The workshop began with a presentation explaining the significance of Diwali, a festival celebrated in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism, often called the “Festival of Lights.” Following the talk was a creative, hands-on diya-painting activity.