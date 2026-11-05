undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Republicans and independents deserve praise
By Warren Epstein,7 days ago
I’d like to thank Republicans and independent voters. This is a time not to just celebrate the great progressive strides made in the mid-term elections, but also to be thankful and give credit where credit is due. The tremendous blue wave that took so many Democrats into office nationwide wouldn’t have been possible without so much reasonable behavior from the red side.
5