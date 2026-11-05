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Brooklyn’s DeKalb and Lafayette Avenues getting major bus and bike lane upgrades
By Aaron Ginsburg,6 days ago
About 18,000 Brooklyn bus riders can soon expect faster service as the city breaks ground on a redesign of DeKalb and Lafayette Avenues. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Mike Flynn on Thursday announced the start of work on the project, which aims to speed up service for daily riders of the B38 bus. The project will redesign DeKalb Avenue from Broadway to Flatbush Avenue and Lafayette Avenue from Ashland Place to Patchen Avenue, adding 2.7 miles of new offset and curbside bus lanes, protected bike lanes, and other street safety improvements.