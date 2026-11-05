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Red-county paradox: How Northern California’s conservative leadership mirrors the policies it condemns
By David Teeter, Susanville, Special to LassenNews.com,7 days ago
In the rugged timber country and agricultural fields of Lassen County and its county seat, the city of Susanville, a specific political narrative dominates. It is a familiar discourse in rural, conservative Northern California. A rhetorical rebellion against “blue politics,” Sacramento’s legislative mandates and the progressive policies of the state capital.