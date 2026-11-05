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WWE Offering Crew Members Hazard Pay For Traveling To Saudi Arabia
By Josh Foster,6 days ago
The stars of WWE are heading to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel this weekend and there’s been a lot of controversy surrounding the event in recent weeks. Due to the recent attacks in Saudi Arabia, WWE has been criticized for not moving the event to a different location, but nevertheless Crown Jewel is still scheduled for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend.