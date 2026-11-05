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News Bites: ‘DeDe in the Morning,’ Glenn Beck, WRJC-FM, GatesAir.
5 days ago
News Bites for Thursday, November 5... DeDe McGuire’s nationally syndicated morning show, “DeDe in the Morning,” is adding Cumulus Media urban AC “92Q” WQQK Nashville to its affiliate lineup. McGuire says she is excited to connect with listeners in Music City and become part of the Nashville community. Allison Warren, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Nashville, says, “DeDe has spent years building a relationship with listeners by being relatable, engaging, and unapologetically authentic. Her ability to blend entertainment, culture, and meaningful conversation has made her one of the most respected voices in radio today.”