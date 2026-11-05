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This $15.75M Brooklyn Heights waterfront townhouse has five apartments and Manhattan skyline views
By Michelle Cohen,5 days ago
This 25-foot-wide townhouse at 144 Columbia Heights comes in at over 8,000 interior square feet, so there’s more than enough room for the usual city townhouse living. Asking $15,750,000, the home is currently divided into an owner’s triplex and four apartments for plenty of income opportunity–or a chance to create a Brooklyn Heights mansion with commanding views of the East River, the Manhattan skyline, and the Brooklyn Bridge. The Brooklyn Heights Promenade and Brooklyn Bridge Park are just steps away (and there’s a private garden if you’d rather stay home).