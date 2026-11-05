undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mississippi Aquarium honoring veterans and service members this weekend
By WXXV Staff,7 days ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WXXV)- The Mississippi Aquarium is honoring veterans and active-duty military this weekend. From November 6th through the 11th, both groups will receive free admission to the campus. Accompanying family members will receive ten percent off admission when their tickets are purchased. Gold Star Families always receive free admission...