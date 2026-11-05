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Pregnant 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Jen Affleck files for divorce from husband Zac
By Tracy Brown, Los Angeles Times,6 days ago
LOS ANGELES — "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Jen Affleck is divorcing Zac Affleck, her husband of seven years. The MomTok influencer–turned–reality TV star reportedly filed a petition for divorce Tuesday in a Provo, Utah, court, according to numerous outlets. The mom of three, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child with Zac, has also reportedly submitted a proposed parenting plan for their children.