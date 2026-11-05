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KRATOM KRACKDOWN! Drug Task Force Raids Eureka-Area Smoke Shops Allegedly Selling Flavored Tobacco and Kratom-Extract Products, Which One Cannot Do
By LoCO Staff,7 days ago
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. Earlier this year, Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) Agents received information that local tobacco shops were selling flavored tobacco, “7-OH” (7- hydroxymitragyna, mitragyna, and Kratom), and Kratom products. Selling these products is a violation of state codes and local regulations. On November 5th, 2026, HCDTF with the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) POP Team, the HCSO Marijuana Enforcement Team, and the Eureka Police Department, served search warrants on three smoke shops in the Eureka area.