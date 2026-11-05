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KHCB Taps Nonprofit Veteran Vance Frusher For Development Role.
5 days ago
KHCB Media Group is welcoming an experienced nonprofit leader to help strengthen the relationships that sustain its mission. The Houston-based Christian broadcaster has named Vance Frusher Senior Director of Development, with responsibility for donor engagement and fundraising as its radio and digital operations continue to grow. The Houston-based group includes religious teaching KHCB-FM (105.7) and Spanish religious teaching KHCB-AM (1400), which are caried on a network of stations across five states.