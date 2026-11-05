undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fort Worth hosts star-studded premiere for film about Jimmy Stewart
By Brayden Garcia, Fort Worth Star-Telegram,6 days ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — Downtown Fort Worth rolled out the red carpet Wednesday evening for a film about the life of Jimmy Stewart. “Jimmy” is directed by Aaron Burns and stars KJ Apa as the leading man, alongside Max Casella, Neal McDonough, Kara Killmer, Sarah Drew and Rob Riggle. The film opens in theaters on Friday.