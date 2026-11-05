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Cupertino Together Slate Takes Early Lead, Could Flip Council Majority
By Eric Tanaka,7 days ago
Three candidates running together as the Cupertino Together slate jumped out to an early lead in Cupertino's City Council race, according to returns posted Tuesday night, putting the city's pro-growth and slow-growth factions on track for a potential power shift. John Tang topped the field with 18.6% of the vote, or 4,223 votes, followed by J.R. Fruen with 17.1% (3,886 votes) and Seema Sharma Lindskog with 16.5% (3,741 votes). The trailing five candidates, several tied to the city's preservationist bloc, were running behind the slate as of the early count.
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