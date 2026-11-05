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Nurse-Led Ear-Piercing Studio Rowan Picks Frisco's Stonebriar Centre for 10th Texas Spot
By Isabella Rodriguez,7 days ago
Source: Loadmaster This image was made by Loadmaster .Email the author: David R. TribbleAlso see my personal gallery at Google Photos / Wikimedia Commons. A nurse-led ear-piercing studio is staking out space in the former Aveda suite at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, with the brand's own website still marking the location and its hours as coming soon. Rowan, which bills itself as a destination for safe ear piercings performed exclusively by licensed nurses, is planning to move into Suite 2228 at the Preston Road mall, filling a spot that sat empty after the beauty retailer closed out.