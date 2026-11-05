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NYC Ballet's Nutcracker Returns to Lincoln Center With a Sensory-Friendly Show
By Quinn Mercer,7 days ago
New York City Ballet is bringing George Balanchine's The Nutcracker back to the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, running from November 27 through January 3, 2027. The holiday staple will close its run with a sensory-friendly performance designed for audiences with sensory processing challenges, including autism.