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Gibraltar voters reject public safety tax, leaving city leaders to seek new funding for police and fire
By Carli Petrus,7 days ago
GIBRALTAR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gibraltar voters have rejected a proposed public safety tax that would have helped pay for everything from police vehicles to ambulances and firefighting equipment, and the decision wasn't close. Unofficial results show 61% of voters cast ballots against the proposed public safety millage. Randy Metzer...