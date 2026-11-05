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College Basketball Takeaways: Illinois, Duke and Florida
5 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Outspoken With Dan Sileo. Florida, Duke, Connecticut and Illinois Stand Out Early in College Basketball. Early in the college basketball season, team chemistry and continuity are important factors to watch. Florida looked strong in its win over Miami. John Lucas does a great job with the Hurricanes, but Todd Golden’s Florida team appears to be one of the best.
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