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It’s Time to Talk About Classism in the Art World
By Melissa Holbrook Pierson,7 days ago
In his memoiristic new book, photographer Mark Alice Durant weaves his personal experiences into a larger rebuke of the economic inequality that governs the art world. For something that determines so much — about the art we make, the art we get to see or not, the art that may never be made at all — the issue of class is rarely discussed in the art world. Breaking the silence, artist and writer Mark Alice Durant speaks up in his memoir-cum-rebuke, Confessions of a Working Class Artist (2026). It reads both like a Künstlerroman and an updated version of the seminal guide for the aspiring artist, Rainer Maria Rilke’s Letters to a Young Poet (1929), for our dystopian neo-Gilded Age.