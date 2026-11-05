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Companies May Be Held Liable When AI Harms Their Clients And Customers
By Guest Entrepreneur,6 days ago
When you run your own business, nobody else signs off on your work. If an AI tool invents a statistic or a source in your client proposal, the mistake is yours. Two accounting professors break down how AI errors played out for a law firm, a consulting giant and an airline, and what businesses can do about it. This article for The Conversation was written by Sarah Webber, associate professor of accounting at the University of Dayton, and Kaitlin Newkirk, assistant professor of accounting at Xavier University.