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LSU's Ed Orgeron Says Doctors 'Saved My Life' While Reflecting on Health Issue, 'I Was About to Die'
By Timothy Rapp,6 days ago
"I was about to die and they saved my life," he said on social media. "First of all, I'm very happy to be here. All the people that helped me live that night, I was about to die that night, and they saved my life, and I'm very, very grateful for that. Not only that night, but all through my recovery, these guys have been great. You know, we talk about family? One team, one heartbeat? Our Lady of the Lake got the best family of doctors I've ever seen in my life."