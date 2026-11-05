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Congressman-elect Luke Bronin prepares for Washington as Democrats take control of Congress
By Susan Raff,7 days ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut’s newest member of Congress says voters have sent a clear message to Washington. Congressman-elect Luke Bronin, the former mayor of Hartford, defeated longtime incumbent John Larson to represent Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District. Following his victory, Bronin expressed that voters are frustrated with corruption in the nation’s capital and emphasized that he is ready to get to work.
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