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Florida Tile wins prestigious 2026 International TECNAward for New Technology
By TileLetter,5 days ago
Florida Tile was honored with the 2026 TECNAward for New Technology (Americas Region) at the international TECNA exhibition in Rimini, Italy. The award celebrates global leaders in the ceramic tile sector who are driving industrial evolution through cutting-edge machinery, automated processes, and modern plant design. Organized by ACIMAC (the Association...