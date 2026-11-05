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Shygirl’s lessons on love
By Steffanee Wang,6 days ago
The London DJ and songwriter explains the path to her sophomore album, Swallow!. In the three years since Shygirl put out her debut album, Nymph, she entered her 30s and fell in love. Not the puppy love kind, but the real one, where it feels like your whole life force has become attached to another person. "As if I didn't exist before, you make me feel real," she sings on one of the songs from her sophomore record, Swallow!, her documentation of this chemical change happening within her. Releasing Friday, November 6, it is a project that reveals a new side to the London polymath who's already acclaimed for her production, remixes, club sets, and ability to set a party. On Swallow!, she generates a world that extends beyond the edges of a stage and sprawls infinitely outward. It's her most complete and full artistic statement to date.