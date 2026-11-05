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Characterizing antibody-drug conjugates across development stages
5 days ago
Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) combine antibody-mediated target recognition with potent cytotoxic payloads to deliver therapeutic agents to specific cells. Their efficacy and safety depend on multiple interrelated factors, including antigen expression, cellular internalization, linker stability, payload release, pharmacokinetics, tumor heterogeneity, and resistance mechanisms. Comprehensive characterization is therefore essential to understand candidate behavior and assess the potential therapeutic window across preclinical development.