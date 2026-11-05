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Cosentino opens new showrooms and unveils new studio concept across key U.S. markets
By TileLetter,6 days ago
Cosentino, a global leader in the production and distribution of sustainable surfaces for architecture and design, announces the grand opening of a new Cosentino City showroom in Naples, Fla.; a new Cosentino Center in Defuniak Springs, Fla.; newly refreshed spaces in Chicago and New York City; and the ﬁrst-ever Cosentino Studio in Montclair, N.J., coming later this year.