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Overcome Barriers and Thrive as a Female Entrepreneur
By Lioness Staff,6 days ago
Permission to Dominate Your Success by Liz M. Lopez is a practical, no-nonsense guide for women who are tired of holding themselves back. So many capable entrepreneurs and professionals are waiting for someone else’s approval before they go after what they want: a bigger client, a higher price, a new direction, a seat at the table. This book makes the case that the only permission you need is your own.