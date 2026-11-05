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Advancing biologics discovery through developability and functional characterization
5 days ago
Selecting promising biologic candidates requires more than evaluating target binding affinity and biological activity. Molecular stability, pharmacokinetic properties, binding kinetics, and functional responses can influence a candidate's suitability for further development. Combining computational analysis with biophysical and cell-based assays enables a more comprehensive assessment of these attributes during early-stage discovery.