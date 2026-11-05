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Should fibrosis extent replace FVC in antifibrotic trials?
6 days ago
Every antifibrotic drug approved to date for fibrotic interstitial lung disease (ILD) earned its registration on the same measurement: forced vital capacity (FVC), the total volume of air a person can exhale forcefully following a maximal inhalation. FVC is practical, noninvasive, and reproducible at the population level, but it is a downstream readout of overall lung function shaped by muscle weakness, airway disease, pleural changes, and body habitus, not fibrosis alone. For trials testing drugs designed specifically to slow scar tissue accumulation, that mismatch between the biological target and the measurement instrument is an unresolved problem at the heart of antifibrotic drug development.