undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What Makes Accountability Actually Work? Women Entrepreneurs Share What Keeps Them Moving
By Laura Grant,7 days ago
Accountability sounds simple enough: Say what you’re going to do, then do it. In practice, anyone who has ever joined an accountability group, hired a coach or body-doubled with a friend to finally tackle that to-do list knows it can get complicated fast. Too much pressure can make accountability feel like another obligation. Too little structure can turn it into a friendly conversation where everyone leaves feeling good and nothing gets done.