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AIA releases ‘Safety & Security in Design’ report highlighting the growing role of security in everyday practice
By TileLetter,5 days ago
New research shows architects are taking a more integrated approach to safety and security as demand grows across key building sectors. The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has published Safety & Security in Design, a new research report examining how architects are incorporating safety and security considerations into project planning, design, and product specification.