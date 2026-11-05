undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Bad Day’ Trailer: Cameron Diaz Is A Single Mom And Accidental Criminal In Netflix’s “Mom-Com”
By Travis Hopson,3 days ago
Cameron Diaz took a lengthy break away from acting, but recently she’s been making one Hell of a comeback. Following last year’s action-comedy Back in Action alongside her pal Jamie Foxx, Diaz is back at Netflix with mom-com Bad Day, about a mother trying to keep a promise to her daughter during an especially awful day.