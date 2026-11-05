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Does protein network mapping improve rare disease drug discovery?
5 days ago
Of more than 7,000 recognized rare diseases, fewer than five percent have an approved treatment. Rare disease drug programs fail in clinical development at rates comparable to common disease programs, often because candidate selection rests on an incomplete picture of disease biology. Most programs begin by identifying a single protein target and screening compounds that alter its activity: a reductive assumption that breaks down for genetic rare diseases, where a single mutation's consequences ripple unpredictably through interconnected molecular pathways.