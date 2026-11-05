undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sarah Eckhardt pushes to start as Texas comptroller early to ‘right the ship' before lege session
6 days ago
Democratic Comptroller-elect Sarah Eckhardt wants to take office before her January swearing-in to get on top of crafting the revenue estimate lawmakers need to write a state budget in the upcoming legislative session. She said the office is behind schedule because current Republican Comptroller Don Huffines has gutted the office...
1