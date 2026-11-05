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WTTC Launches New Power, Efficiency & Opportunity Indices Expanding How Travel & Tourism Success is Measured
6 days ago
In Brief: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has launched new Power, Efficiency, and Opportunity Indices designed to broaden the assessment of travel and tourism sector success, offering hotel owners, operators, and investors additional benchmarks for evaluating market performance and potential. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), in...