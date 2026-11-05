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Low Prices and Smaller Harvests Squeeze Greek Table Olive Producers
By Costas Vasilopoulos,5 days ago
Low harvest forecasts and a sharp decline in producer prices have fueled discontent among growers of Chalkidiki table olives in Greece. Producer prices for large Chalkidiki olives have fallen to around €1.10 per kilogram this crop year, compared with €1.80 in 2025/26. The variety typically accounts for about 40 percent of Greece’s table olive production and half of its annual table olive exports.