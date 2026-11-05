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“Enjoy the Feast, Recycle the Grease” campaign kicks off holiday season
By WDBJ7 Staff,7 days ago
LYNCHBURG/BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ/Lynchburg Water Resources/Bedford Water Release) - In anticipation of the holiday season, Lynchburg Water Resources (LWR) and Bedford Water (BW) have partnered to encourage residents to properly dispose of and recycle cooking oils and grease. To assist, LWR and BW are giving away free grease disposal kits that can be used to contain the drippings from holiday meals and return to water providers for sustainable disposal.
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