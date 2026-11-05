undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hundreds fewer students enrolled in Springfield schools than previously accounted
By New England Public Media,6 days ago
The Springfield Public School district, the third largest in Massachusetts, announced Tuesday that 800 fewer students were enrolled this school year, a much higher number than previously understood. The figure is over three times higher than what was projected for the 2026-27 school year, based on figures from the New...