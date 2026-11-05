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Newsom commutes sentences of all California death row prisoners
By CNNKESQ News Team,7 days ago
(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he is commuting every death sentence in his state to a sentence of life in prison without parole. “My decision today comes after nearly three decades of openly opposing state-sanctioned executions as an elected official,” Newsom wrote in an open letter to California residents shared by his office.