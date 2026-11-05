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Jackley Joins Nationwide Push for Kids Online Safety Act
By Claysen Davis,5 days ago
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is joining attorneys general from 45 states and territories in urging Congress to pass the Kids Online Safety Act. The proposed federal legislation would establish minimum safety standards for social media and gaming platforms while still allowing states to enforce their own child protection laws.